Business Insider is hiring a Political News Reporter

Wikimedia Commons The New York Times newsroom, 1942

Are you a politics junkie who always knows when there’s news out of Hillary Clinton’s campaign office? Do you obsessively watch the Sunday morning political talk shows? Did you fall off your chair when Donald Trump officially announced his run for the presidency?

If so, you may be the perfect Political News Reporter for Business Insider.

The Political News Reporter is responsible for monitoring US political events and developments, and reporting on them in real time across social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our website. He or she is always thinking up an angle on the news that everyone else has missed — the real story behind the superficial news.

If Jeb Bush makes a campaign speech, the Political News Reporter will share live updates with readers. If there’s a major congressional vote, he or she will be able to write about it in a way that’s relatable and compelling. If a politician sends an embarrassing tweet, he or she will be the first to see it.

The ideal Political News Reporter has:

Excellent news judgment

A knack for telling stories and sharing political news in a smart, accessible way

The ability to write and edit quickly and accurately

An innate obsession with getting faves on Twitter and likes on Instagram and Facebook

One to two years of experience covering politics for a digital publication

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like the job for you.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.