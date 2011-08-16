Obsessed With How People Spend And Save Money? Apply For This Job At Business Insider!

Photo: deborah lam via Flickr

Are you consumed with reading about how much money you need to save today in order to retire luxuriously?Do you religiously track what you spend on Mint.com?



Are you bored with the way Personal Finance is covered on the web?

We’re getting ready to launch a new kind of Personal Finance vertical, and are looking for a reporter for the team we’re building.

The ideal candidate has 2 to 4 years of professional web experience preferably at a national website, and is an exceptional writer who can crank out stories at a fast pace.

We’re looking for someone who not only understands “Personal Finance”, but has the smarts to be creative and innovative with it. We want someone to cover an often dry and jargon-filled subject in a surprising, personal and accessible way–someone who has ideas for exciting ways to share information, whether it’s through info-graphics, photo slide shows, or video interviews.

Other necessities: this person should be a team player with a great attitude and a strong work ethic.

If interested, please send a resume and 3 clips to [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.