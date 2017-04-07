Business Insider is hiring a paid sports intern

Business Insider is hiring an intern to work with our sports team.

This position is for someone who cares about sports, loves telling smart, compelling stories, and has a knack for finding original angles on the biggest stories in sports.

This is an important internship that will involve working closely with top editors and journalists across our team.

Responsibilities will include spotting and covering important sports stories as they unfold, and working on fun photo slideshows.

As for qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

APPLY HERE with your resume, a cover letter, and links to several clips.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows, and the internship can run for up to six months.

