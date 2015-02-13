Business Insider is hiring a paid graphic design intern

Business Insider is looking for a Graphic Design Intern to assist the newsroom’s Graphics team.

Projects would range from basic Photoshop requests to more creative assignments such as maps, charts and infographics — like these.

As an intern here, you’ll gain valuable experience collaborating with journalists and designers in a fast-paced and fun work environment.

Other perks at BI include free snacks, ping pong, and never having to fetch coffee.

Qualifications

The ideal intern will be a super creative team player with amazing attention to detail. Other desired skills include:

Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Mac proficiency

Experience with photo editing, digital illustration, typography, GIFs, and infographics.

Social media savvy — you know what our audience wants to see and share.

Comfortable finding cool graphics and writing posts around them — like this.

To Apply

Apply here with your resume and cover letter, including a link to your design website. Feel free to include any social media links, as well.

To see the type of graphics work we do, check out our Twitter account and our Instagram.

Please note: This internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office a minimum of three days a week, preferably full-time at 40 hours a week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.