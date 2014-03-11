Business Insider Is Hiring A Paid Graphic Design Intern

Business Insider is looking for a Graphic Design Intern to assist the newsroom’s graphic designer.

Projects would range from basic Photoshop requests to more creative assignments such as maps, charts and infographics.

As an intern here, you’ll gain valuable experience collaborating with journalists in a fast-paced and fun work environment.

Other perks at BI include never having to fetch coffee, helping yourself to free snacks, and taking ping pong breaks.

Qualifications

The ideal intern will be a super creative team player with amazing attention to detail. Other desired skills include:

Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Mac proficiency

Experience with photo editing, digital illustration, typography, and GIFs

Social media savvy — comfortable helping maintain BI’s Tumblr, Instagram, and Pinterest sites

To Apply

Please send your resume and link to your design website to [email protected] Feel free to include any social media links, as well.

Please note: This internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office a minimum of three days a week, preferably full-time at 40 hours a week.

