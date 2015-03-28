Business Insider is hiring a night news editor. We are expanding our breaking news coverage and looking for individuals who have excellent news instincts and an obsession with staying ahead of the news cycle.

The night news editor will:

edit and publish posts written by our news reporters

keep an eye out for breaking news, assign them to reporters and come up with compelling follow-up stories

coordinate with front-page editors on story placement and alert them to newly published stories that should be highlighted on the front page

write several stories a night, as well as prepping and publishing contributor content

The ideal candidate is a news addict with at least a few years of editorial experience who is comfortable with managing a team of reporters, assigning and editing stories.

Interested? Submit your resume and a cover letter here. Including a link to your portfolio in the cover letter is optional but recommended.

Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.