Business Insider Is Hiring A Military & defence Reporter

We are looking for an eager and energetic reporter to write for our Military & defence section.We report on hardware, policy, contracts, troop life and budget issues. If you read Stars & Stripes, Military Times and Danger Room, are familiar with FBO and GAO, know how to divine a good story from an obscure contract request, and want to play a pivotal role in a growing vertical, we’d like to hear from you.



We offer a competitive salary, benefits and a fun, creative environment in the heart of New York City.

Experience writing for a news website helps, as do Photoshop and social media skills. Most crucial is a passion and curiosity for military and defence news, and an understanding of what Business Insider does.

Please respond by sending an email to Jessica Liebman ([email protected]) with your resume and 3 writing clips. Make sure you explain in your email why you’re the one for the job.

