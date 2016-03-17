APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a markets editor

Business Insider is looking for an editor to join our markets team in New York.

The markets editor will work with reporters in New York to cover developments in financial markets and economic news.

The ideal candidate:

– Is a markets junkie who can get excited by spikes in the VIX index and Fed policy decisions

– Has excellent news judgment and a knack for storytelling

– Has the ability to work at lightning speed

– Has impeccable writing and editing skills

– Has experience running a team of reporters

– Is experienced using social media to report and cover news

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter telling us why this is your ideal job.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

