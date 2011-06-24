Business Insider Is Hiring A Markets Editor

Our new office has a ping pong table!

Business Insider is hiring an Editor to lead our Markets vertical, which has a robust and fast-growing readership.Among other things, this editor’s responsibilities would be to:



Manage posts on the site based on newsworthiness and interest

Work closely with our Contributors Editor to grow contributions to the site

Lead the vertical features schedule

Assign and edit posts by interns and writers

Attend industry events

Work closely with Deputy Editor to attain site traffic goals.

The ideal candidate has an expansive knowledge of financial markets and global politics, and has experience blogging and writing articles. This person should be an active Twitter user, and should be comfortable with Photoshop, Basic HTML, Basic Excel and content management systems.

If interested, please send your resume and 3 clips to Jessica Liebman at [email protected] Convince us in your email why you’re the one for the job.

Note: This position is based full-time in our New York City office.

