Business Insider Is Looking For Someone Obsessed With Finance And Econ Blogs. Know Anyone?

Business Insider is looking for a financial markets junkie to join our growing Markets team as a contributors editor.

The ideal candidate should have experience in finance or financial markets reporting. The candidate should be familiar with the popular financial blogs and the best Twitter accounts.

The contributors editor will be able to identify and write BI-style headlines for outside stories to feature on Business Insider. These pieces will be curated from our existing roster of 300+ contributors and syndication partners, but the editor will also be responsible for building the network by securing new partners. Relevant topics include stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, rates, and macroeconomics.

The candidate should have strong communications skills and the ability to make a wonky story fun and exciting. This job is all about packaging and framing.

If you are interested, please apply HERE. Include your resume, and suggest 5 syndication partners the Markets team should go after and why. Also, feel free to shoot an email to Deputy Editor Sam Ro at [email protected]

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

