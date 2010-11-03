Business Insider Is Hiring A Markets & Finance Writer

We’re looking for someone with a passion for markets, finance, and economics to join the Business Insider team as a full-time writer based in our Manhattan office.



The ideal candidate should follow the day’s trading action and the world’s economic trends with curiosity and always be searching for the next bubble. In terms of skills, you should have experience blogging (personal or professional), and an above all desire to not just report PR quotes, but question that authority with expertise. Experience with Photoshop is a plus. Please send resume and clips in an email to Jessica Liebman, [email protected], with the subject “Markets & Finance Writer.”

