Business Insider is hiring a lifestyle reporter

Business Insider is hiring a reporter to work on our growing lifestyle vertical.

This vertical is focused on leisure — how Business Insider’s audience of leaders in tech and business should spend their time and money when they’re not at work.

The ideal candidate is familiar with the luxury market, and feels comfortable covering a range of topics, from fashion to wine, society parties to motorcycles.

From advising on workwear to rating restaurants, this job offers a unique platform for someone with great taste and strong opinions.

We’re looking for the following:

Excellent writing skills

Familiarity with a range of subjects that fall under lifestyle and luxury

Big ideas and strong opinions about leisure and style

Demonstrated presence on social media

Ability to be creative and package stories in a exciting ways, and work at a fast pace

A journalism background

Apply here with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on our lifestyle section.

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

