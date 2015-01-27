Seeking A Junior Sales Rep At Business Insider

Do you want to work with enviable clients at Fortune 500 and new global disruptor companies? Do you want to be part of a team of intellectually curious, client-focused people, dedicated to making certain our clients have a delightful experience interacting with us? Do you want to be associated with a new kind of Intelligence? Are you looking to help something great become even greater?

Business Insider Intelligence is adding a Junior Sales Rep to our team. At BI Intelligence, we believe every employee in our client and prospect base deserves access to research, charts and data to make their lives easier and their job performance better. Business changes at the speed of digital and is no longer either Marketing or Technology; it’s all blended and it drives outcomes. Our clients need information to be right and they need it now.

The Junior Sales Rep develops, cultivates, and manages relationships globally. She/He is accountable for achieving specified revenue targets, forecasting accurately, prospecting, and working closely with the analysts, researchers and our marketing team. She or He works to formulate account strategies, execute on those strategies, close deals and help manage the relationship. Limited travel is required.

Responsibilities include

· Achieve revenue goals on a quarterly / annual basis

· Drive early stage opportunities through the pipeline

· Seek out and develop relationships with new clients, sell through products that support their strategic and tactical needs; develop an understanding of clients’ business issues

· Build Account Plans and work with the sales team to support those plans

· Drive engagement with clients, usage of our product, and deliver an exceptional customer experience — it all starts with What makes this a good relationship for our client?

· Communicate effectively in writing and over the phone

· Accurately manage and forecast sales pipeline

Qualifications



· Experience selling syndicated research or data

· Demonstrated track record of success of ex developing a systematic approach to developing relationships with clients and closing sales

· Proven experience of relationship management with consistent revenue growth of a client portfolio

· Bachelors Degree

· 3 years of work experience

If this is the right role for you, apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

