Business Insider Is Hiring A Health Reporter!

Just last year we launched our Science section and now we’re looking for a health writer to expand our coverage of health, wellness, and health care.

Some topics we’d want our health writer to cover:

Nutrition, diet, obesity, and exercise.

New studies on the big killers: cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Health care and the ACA.

Weird and fascinating health anomalies and case studies.

Our writing is fun, accessible, and geared toward regular readers — no writing for doctors here. Our health writer will need to be able to quickly and concisely describe the important information and intricacies of new health findings.

What kind of writing will you do:

Reporting on new findings from the NIH, CDC, and major science journals — including speaking to doctors and researchers . You should be able to work on deadline and prepare stories in advance of an embargo. Being able to read scientific studies is a must. And being stats-literate is important as well.

— . You should be able to work on deadline and prepare stories in advance of an embargo. Being able to read scientific studies is a must. And being stats-literate is important as well. Opinion-based reporting on issues of the day . As a website, this is a job where it’s ok to take a stand. Do you believe strongly that we shouldn’t be buying soap with triclosan? Do you think Obamacare needs an overhaul already? Are pharma companies the devil? You are in luck — we are looking for someone who has educated opinions on health related issues.

. As a website, this is a job where it’s ok to take a stand. Do you believe strongly that we shouldn’t be buying soap with triclosan? Do you think Obamacare needs an overhaul already? Are pharma companies the devil? You are in luck — we are looking for someone who has educated opinions on health related issues. Fun slideshows and lists related to everyday health issues — like sleep, nutrition, and exercise. You will also have to write and research posts answering basic health questions from our non-science editors in a way that’s accessible but also relies on peer-reviewed research.

In addition to solid research and reporting skills and a science-based mind, our health writer needs to have a good understanding of the statistics that are used in health studies. For example, this candidate needs to understand the difference between relative risk and absolute risk.

If you frequent both HealthNewsReviews.org and BI, this is the job for you.

If so, please email Managing Editor Jessica Liebman and Science Editor Jennifer Welsh with three health-related writing clips and your resume.

Note: This job requires you to work full time from our Manhattan headquarters, where you will join our big (and still growing) editorial team.

