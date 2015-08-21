Business Insider is hiring a graphic designer

Business Insider is looking for a Graphic Designer to join the newsroom’s graphics team.

Projects would include maps, charts, data visualisations, and infographics — like these.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate is super creative, a team player, and pays amazing attention to detail. Other desired skills include:

Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Mac proficiency

Experience with illustration, typography, GIFs, photo editing, layout design, and infographics

Specific experience with data visualisation is a big plus

Social media savvy — you know what our audience wants to see and share and you have tons of ideas for every section of the site

2+ years of professional design experience

To see the type of graphics work we do, check out our Twitter account and our Instagram.

The position is full-time in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Apply here with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on our graphics team.

Only applications with a web portfolio will be considered.

