APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a graphic designer

Business Insider is looking for a graphic designer to join our growing newsroom.
Projects would range from basic Photoshop requests to more creative assignments such as maps, charts and infographics — like these.
This person would have the potential to grow a new team that’s specifically focused on tech, science, and innovation coverage.
The ideal candidate will be a super creative team player with amazing attention to detail. Other desired skills include:
- Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator
- Mac proficiency
- Experience with photo editing, illustration, typography, GIFs, layout design, and infographics
- Social media savvy — you know what our audience wants to see and share
- 2+ years of professional design experience
To see the type of graphics work we do, check out our Twitter account and our Instagram.
The position is full-time in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.
Apply here with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on our graphics team.
