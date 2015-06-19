APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a graphic designer

Business Insider is looking for a graphic designer to join our growing newsroom.

Projects would range from basic Photoshop requests to more creative assignments such as maps, charts and infographics — like these.

This person would have the potential to grow a new team that’s specifically focused on tech, science, and innovation coverage.

The ideal candidate will be a super creative team player with amazing attention to detail. Other desired skills include:

Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Mac proficiency

Experience with photo editing, illustration, typography, GIFs, layout design, and infographics

Social media savvy — you know what our audience wants to see and share

2+ years of professional design experience

To see the type of graphics work we do, check out our Twitter account and our Instagram.

The position is full-time in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Apply here with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on our graphics team.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.