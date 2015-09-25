Business Insider is hiring a graphic design intern

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Help us make our graphics great.

Business Insider is looking for a Graphic Design Intern to join the newsroom’s Graphics team.

Projects would range from basic Photoshop requests to more creative assignments such as maps, charts and infographics — like these.

As an intern here, you’ll gain valuable experience collaborating with journalists and designers in a fast-paced and fun work environment.

Other perks at BI include free snacks, ping pong, and never having to fetch coffee.

Qualifications

The ideal intern will be a super creative team player with amazing attention to detail. Other desired skills include:

Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Mac proficiency

Experience with photo editing, illustration, typography, GIFs, layout design, and infographics.

Social media savvy — you know what our audience wants to see and share.

A fast worker who can turnaround graphic layouts for Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr within minutes.

To see the type of graphics work we do, check out our Twitter account and our Instagram.

Please note: This internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office a minimum of three days a week, preferably full-time at 40 hours a week.

Apply here with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on our graphics team.

