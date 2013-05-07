Business Insider Is Hiring A Graphic Artist For Our Editorial Team

Business Insider is looking for an editorial designer / graphic artist to create awesome illustrations for our site.



The ideal candidate looks something like this:

You’re a news junkie and are keyed into current events

You read Business Insider and understand the tone and style of our site

You are Photoshop / Illustrator / InDesign proficient

You have a sharp eye for photo selection and editing

You have excellent graphic design and layout skills

You’re creative, quick, and want to work at a fast-paced news organisation

Experience in moving graphics creation and animation is a plus.

Please send an email to jliebman[at]businessinsider.com with a brief description of why you’re the one for the job with some links to samples of your best work. Attach your resume to the email. Thanks in advance.

Note: This position requires that you work full-time in our Manhattan headquarters.

