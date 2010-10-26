Business Insider Is Hiring A Gadget-Obsessed Editor

Business Insider is launching a new section that will cover the latest business gadgets, hotels, accessories, amenities and other must-haves for busy execs.



We’re looking for a gadget-obsessed person to lead the vertical as an editor, writer, reporter, and coach. It’s an opportunity to own a new vertical and build it into a must-read. In this position, you will be writing and editing “meta reviews,” as well as publishing your own personal reviews and analysis on the latest gadgets. You should have at least two years experience reporting/editing on gadgets. You should have a roster of sources and a pulse on the newest tools out there, as well as a clear understanding of the business world. In this role, you’ll also be managing a tools reporter, so you should be comfortable assigning stories and acting as a mentor. Copy-editing skills and HTML and Photoshop experience preferred. You should have a handle on social media.

Please send resume and clips via email to [email protected], with relevant position in the subject.

