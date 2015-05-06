Business Insider is hiring a full-time copy editor

Business Insider is hiring a copy editor to cover the evening shift Monday through Friday. This is a full-time position.

This person will work in Business Insider’s New York City headquarters, editing copy on screen for grammar, punctuation, spelling, sense, and Business Insider style.

We are looking for someone who can work quickly and independently, usually without the luxury of querying reporters and other editors.

Attention to detail is necessary but so is speed.

Requirements:

Two years of professional copy-editing experience , preferably at a news website.

, preferably at a news website. Familiarity with AP style, content-management systems, social media, and instant messaging.

Team player with a positive attitude and a sense of humour.

Work Monday through Friday, from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pass a two-part editing test on page and on screen.

In addition, please complete this assignment and include it with your cover letter:

Choose an article on Business Insider that is in need of copy editing. Send along an annotated version of the article with your edits.

APPLY HERE if interested.

Competitive rate offered, dependent on experience.

