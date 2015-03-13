Apply now: Business Insider is hiring a finance reporter

Business Insider is looking for a fun finance geek to join the team.

The ideal candidate will have an understanding of Wall Street’s business and culture, and, most importantly, be hard to intimidate and open to adventure.

Business Insider’s Finance vertical covers financial professionals and everything they do. A basic understanding of what Wall Street’s banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, and other firms do is key, as is an understanding of global financial markets.

But in addition to that this candidate should be ready to examine how Wall Street lives, eats, works, drinks, dresses etc.

The candidate should have strong communications skills and have an ability to separate the boring from the interesting.

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

For questions please contact [email protected]

