Business Insider Is Hiring A Fantastic PAID Intern To Write About Advertising

Business Insider needs an intern to write about advertising and to help build our coverage of marketing, media and entertainment.

This will be the most fun internship in journalism right now. You WILL generate many awesome clips!

The job requires a mix of blogging, traditional beat reporting, commentary and analysis. We need:

someone who can work quickly and independently;

someone whose spelling, punctuation and headline-writing are impeccable;

someone who can work without too much supervision and is comfortable cranking out several items per day.

someone who knows how to use blogs, Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and other social media to attract and engage an audience.

You will also attend a lot of cool parties here in New York. We are growing. We tend to hire from within.

This is not a traditional reporting job!

The internship is for the spring semester (i.e. you will start in January or sooner) and is full time. It is paid.

To apply: Please send a resume (or Linkedin URL), a cover letter consisting of no more than three paragraphs about yourself, and five clips to [email protected]



