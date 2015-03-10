Business Insider is hiring a Digital Advertising Intern in its New York office.

The intern will support the Sales Development and Media Planning teams, and will help to develop proposals, run research, and create pitch decks and media plans.

We need an individual who is passionate about digital advertising, who can work in a fast-paced environment, who’s an expert at PowerPoint and Excel, and is excited about writing and creating proposals that make our advertisers want to work with Business Insider. If you’re both self directed and creative, with solid analytical skills and a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you.

The role is an incredible experience for anyone interested in working for a leading digital media property. You will be exposed to multiple digital ad products, including cross platform (mobile, tablet), content marketing, email, video, rich media, and social ad formats.

Duties include:

Research and analysis utilising third party and internal data

Creating proposal decks

Generating media plans

Creating mock ups in Photoshop

Collaborating with multiple teams, including Sales Development, Media Planning, and Sales teams

Prior internship experience is recommended, and you should be extremely comfortable with PowerPoint, Excel, and Photoshop. A successful intern must be able to meet deadlines and juggle multiple priorities, as well as think creatively and work efficiently. The internship will last for 3 months (May/June start).

If you’re interested in the gig, please apply online and let us know why you’re a good fit for the role.

