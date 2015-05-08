Business Insider is hiring a cybersecurity reporter

Business Insider is hiring a reporter focused on cybersecurity and the dark web.

This beat will cover topics like security breaches, internet crime, and tips to protect yourself online.

The ideal candidate will have experience writing about cybersecurity and be able to do so in a way that takes the complexities of the topic and makes it accessible to a broad audience.

This is a full-time job based in New York City or San Francisco only.

You can apply here.

By the way, there are several other great tech reporting jobs open at Business Insider:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.