Business Insider Is Hiring A Full-Time Copy Editor

Business Insider is hiring a copy editor to join our newsroom and cover the early shift.

This person will work full time in Business Insider’s brand-new NYC headquarters, editing copy on screen for grammar, punctuation, spelling, sense, and BI style.

We are looking for someone who can work quickly and independently, usually without the luxury of querying writers and other editors.

Attention to detail is necessary, of course, but so is speed and efficiency.

Requirements:

Two years of copy-editing experience, preferably at a news website.

Familiarity with AP style, content-management systems, social media, and instant messaging.

Team player with a great attitude and a sense of humour.

Work the early shift (from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Monday through Friday in the office.

Pass a two-part editing test on page and on screen.

If interested, please apply here.

In addition, please complete this quick assignment and include it with your cover letter:

Choose an article on Business Insider that is in need of further copy editing. Send along an annotated version of the article with your edits.

Competitive compensation and benefits package offered. Salary dependent on experience.

