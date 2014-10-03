Seeking A Controller For Business Insider

We’re looking for a Controller to support our executive team with financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, accounting, and analysis. You will manage a small team (currently one person) and will be expected to streamline finance operations to ensure sustained growth, including helping to set up our international operations. This is a new position at the company and we’re looking for someone with strong initiative and can-do attitude. Digital chops are critical. So are strong communication skills.

The essence of this role is owning the accounting and finance function at Business Insider and providing insights to the management team. This entails reporting, metrics, analytical models, forecasts, budgets, audits, and 409a. You’ll oversee AP, AR, and P&L functions, handle payroll, and will sign off on the month-end close and manage the cap table. You will maintain strong internal financial controls and assist in corporate finance activities such as debt and equity. You’ll be part of the team that selects and sets up a new accounting system to handle our booming subscription business.

Who’s Right For The Job?

If you’re interested in joining a cutting-edge media company as it expands its revenue streams and grows internationally, then this is a great role for you. The ideal candidate will be organised, resourceful, and self-motivated. You should be interested in digital technology and an avid reader of business news.

Some specific requirements:

At least 5 years of accounting experience.

Bachelor or advanced degree in accounting or equivalent experience, and knowledge of international accounting standards.

Hands-on accounting experience.

Startup experience a plus.

Strong analytical, financial modelling, problem-solving, and organisation skills.

Experience with analysis and forecasting in a multi-office, multi-product environment.

Experience implementing accounting software and financial systems.

Ability to thrive, adapt, and succeed in a fast-paced startup environment.

Skills & Experience:

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you should have:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Well-organised with great attention to detail.

Creative, curious, innovation-minded.

Enjoys learning new technologies and data analysis techniques.

Teamwork: Works well with others within a team and across groups in a company.

Execution Success: Plans and meets/exceeds objectives on time and with quality.

Entrepreneurial: Has a flexible, optimistic, problem-solving approach.

Leadership and initiative: Does the right thing without being asked, proactive at dealing with issues.

The controller will report to the President/COO. The role is full time and based in our New York City offices. If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and let us know why you’re a great fit.

About Business Insider

Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded (including by Jeff Bezos) startup at the forefront of digital media. We are also one of the fastest-growing business media companies, reaching more than 50 million readers per month. Formed in 2007, BI was built for the digital age, offering real-time coverage of tech, finance, and general business news. You can learn about our recent performance here. You’ll be joining a motivated team that works hard and has fun.

