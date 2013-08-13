Business Insider Is Hiring An Intern Who Wants To Learn How To Edit

Business Insideris looking for an awesome paid intern to join our fast-growing Contributors team immediately.

The ideal candidate, above all, is interested in editing, copy editing, packaging, story selection, and is a voracious consumer of news on the web, with a whole roster of interesting blogs and Twitter feeds they follow.

Among other things, this intern’s responsibilities would be to:

Review and edit contributor stories and rewrite headlines to fit Business Insider style (snappier, more provocative)

Become familiar with verticals and search for potential contributors

Be comfortable with production work and quick turnaround for inputting new stories and slide shows

Think of it as a crash course in digital journalism — a great opportunity to learn about aggregation, editing, curation, and the ins and outs of navigating a CMS. And, as a bonus, you’d get to write a bit on the side.

If interested, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected].

Please note that this internship is full-time (40 hours a week) out of our Manhattan headquarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.