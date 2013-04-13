Business Insider Is Hiring A Content Producer For BI Studios

Business Insider is looking for a talented writer/editor to join Business Insider Studios, our sponsored content department.

Sponsored content is paid content that is created in cooperation with an advertiser. At Business Insider, we produce sponsor posts and dedicated emails that we edit or create in our own voice and style. We also write and produce original content that aligns with the advertiser’s marketing goals and themes.



We’re looking to hire a strong, versatile writer/editor with web experience who can tackle all sorts of subjects and has a talent for making any kind of writing fun and accessible. This person will collaborate on creative ideas and work with clients, freelancers, and staff to create great content that resonates with the Business Insider readership and beyond.

The ideal candidate needs to possess the following:

excellent writing/editing skills

ability to take and respond well to feedback

interest in a wide variety of subject areas

ability to handle multiple deadlines at once

familiarity with business/financial writing a plus

content marketing experience a plus

experience with content management systems (WordPress, etc), SEO, Photoshop, some HTML

some project management experience a plus

experience managing freelancers a plus

strong work ethic and positive attitude

2-3 years professional writing/editing experience

The position is full-time and based in our New York office. The person for this job is smart is works easily with people, loves brainstorming, is a quick and agile learner, and has a tendency to geek out over punctuation and grammar. The department is growing fast, and there’s a lot of potential for the person in this position to get in on the ground floor and grow with it.

Interested candidates should email resume, qualifications, and clips to [email protected] with “Content Producer Position” in the subject line.

