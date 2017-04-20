Business Insider is hiring a Commerce Reporter

Business Insider is growing its e-commerce team and we’re looking for a commerce reporter with a passion for finding the best technology deals and products, and an ability share his or her excitement with readers in clear, compelling copy.

The ideal candidate will be a conversational writer who’s confident and careful when reviewing products and can describe the pros and cons of any given item with conviction. Commerce content includes everything from awesome deals on must-have products to new and interesting items that just hit the market. Things you’d want to tell your friends about. You will have the opportunity to pursue your own coverage ideas, as well as build out an editorial calendar to support major retail events (think Cyber Monday).

Business Insider generates revenue when readers buy products through our site. You’ll be coming on board to help us build out this program, and along the way, be a part of a new field of service journalism that adds value to readers. The program debuted in 2014 to great success, selling tens of thousands of products ranging from drones to clothes.

If you have experience in product journalism and are passionate about covering deals, tech blogs, style sales, e-commerce sites and more, this is your dream job. Join our e-commerce team and help build an exciting new coverage area. This role reports to the Commerce Editor.

Responsibilities

Write deal round ups and make product recommendations, following the Business Insider voice and style-guide

Research consumer and lifestyle electronics, household items, gadgets, and other things that are worth readers’ time and money

Source original exclusives from retailers with the help of our business team

Take feedback from readers to improve existing articles and generate new ideas

Promote your stories on social networks

Track your posts in affiliate analytics

Qualifications

Someone who has writing experience and a desire to find the best tech deals and products around the web

You should have an understanding of Business Insider’s audience and writing style

A huge interest in shopping for great products, good deals, and coupon codes

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Google Drive and Analytics

Flawless grammar, spelling, and usage

Basic level understanding of Photoshop and HTML (more than basic is a plus)

Please apply online and include a resume, links to your social profiles, and a cover letter that details two tech products you think are great for Business Insider’s readers.

NOW WATCH: The 5 workouts that burn the most calories in an hour



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.