Business Insider is hiring a commerce reporter

Business Insider is looking for a talented writer to join our growing Insider Picks commerce team.

Insider Picks prides itself on finding its readers the best products and deals from around the web every day — whether that’s a sharp-looking watch, an amazing-sounding Bluetooth speaker, a highly-reviewed online course for beginner coders, or an awesome gift to give a loved one during the holiday season.

The ideal candidate for this role has excellent writing and editing skills, thrives in a fast-paced environment, is focused, has a passion for shopping and researching exciting, under-the-radar products, and has an eye for details. They are confident and careful when reviewing products and can describe the pros and cons of any given item with conviction and always with Business Insider’s voice, style, and audience in mind.

They will also have the opportunity to pursue their own coverage ideas, as we are aggressively growing out our content areas. There are opportunities to bring your individual passions for events, travel, etc. to the table.

Business Insider generates revenue when readers buy products through our site. You’ll be coming on board to help us build out the Insider Picks program, and along the way, be a part of a new field of service journalism. Insider Picks debuted in late 2014 to great success, selling hundreds of thousands of products across many categories.

If you have experience in product journalism, and this role sounds like a good fit, apply to join our e-commerce team and help us build an exciting new coverage area for Business Insider. This role reports to the Commerce Editor.

Responsibilities

Pitch, write, and produce comprehensive product reviews and buying guides as well as quicker, more timely deal-based content, approximately 10-15 articles per week;

Research consumer electronics, household items, and other things that are worth our readers’ time and money;

Think of creative ways to optimise the Insider Picks reader experience;

Cultivate and sustain a network of relevant public relations contacts and tastemakers in the commerce space via industry events, press previews, and desk-side appointments.

Qualifications

0-3 years relevant experience;

Ability to write impeccable, conversational copy that’s smart, engaging, timely, and accurate;

Creative, outside-the-box thinker;

A knack for finding new and interesting products;

Ability to stay organised, meet deadlines, and work well under pressure;

Understand Business Insider’s audience and writing style;

Experience using Photoshop and content management systems is a plus, but not required.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. Apply here

with your resume and cover letter if this sounds like the job for you.

