Business Insider Is Hiring A Wall Street Editor

Get excited.



Clusterstock — Business Insider’s vertical covering absolutely everything Wall Street — is expanding, and to do so, we’re bringing a lead editor on board.

In this position, you’d be writing and editing, planning coverage, and overseeing and managing Clusterstock’s team of reporters and full-time interns.

We’re looking for someone who is obsessed with Wall Street, global finance and the asset management industry.

Here’s what we mean by that.

You know the personalities and track records of the CEOs at the major investment banks.

You followed the Raj trial religiously and were surprised by how much weight he lost.

You laughed at the recent story about the banner that flew over the S&P building.

You love learning about the fabulous lives of hedge fund managers like David Einhorn.

You couldn’t wait to find out who made it onto The Clusterstock 50.

Above all, the ideal candidate has the sensibility to find the big stories and the most intriguing angles, the ability to catch typos and misinformation, and the organizational skills to help grow one of BI’s most highly trafficked verticals.

Two years of experience writing or editing for the web is essential, as is an understanding of analytics, Content Management Systems, and Photoshop.

If interested, please send a cover letter, resume and 3 clips to Jessica Liebman. Be sure to tell us why you’re THE one for the job.

