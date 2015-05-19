Business Insider is hiring a cars reporter

Business Insider is hiring a full-time reporter to help expand its car coverage.

The ideal candidate is obsessed with automobiles, from the latest supercar to an obscure barn find that will sell for millions at auction. He or she was crushed by the cancellation of “Top Gear,” and could rattle off the names of every major car designer of the past 50 years.

Coverage areas will include new car models, auto shows, and reviews. The beat also includes some coverage of yachts, motorcycles, trains, and other forms of transportation.

We’re looking for the following:

Excellent writing skills

An obsession with all things auto-related

Ability to be creative and package auto news in a exciting ways

Journalism background

Photography skills are a plus

Apply here with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

