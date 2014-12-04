NOW HIRING: Business Insider is looking for a Careers reporter

Business Insider’s Careers vertical is looking for a reporter in our Manhattan office.

If you enjoy covering corporate news (think Google, Apple, Facebook), hiring trends, and successful leaders, as well as topics like resume writing, negotiations, salary, job interviewing, and millennials in the workplace, you might be the ideal candidate.

But it’s important that you also have the following:

*Excellent writing skills *A basic understanding of business *An interest in all types of news *Familiarity with the Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, LinkedIn, and other sites that cover the latest trends in business *A curiosity about the psychology of success and what makes CEOs, innovators, and creative minds tick *An ability to package information in a fresh and original way *Creative and inspired ideas *A journalism background *Knowledge of social media *Previous writing experience

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on Careers.

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

