Business Insider Is Hiring A Business Development Intern

Photo: Flickr – Paul Beattie

We have an excellent paid opportunity for the right candidate to work in the business development department of Business Insider for the summer. This person will work on Business Insider’s content partnerships, email products, paid products, analytics, and more to keep the audience and revenue growing at a lightning-quick pace. This is no “make coffee and copies” kind of internship. Candidates should be extremely organised and detail-oriented. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a must. A penchant for numbers (we’re results-oriented!) and light HTML skills a plus. Ping pong skills are a bonus.



You’ll love it here if you are a person who thrives in a startup environment, is self-driven, a quick-learner, and plays well with others. The position is located in our offices in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, aka Silicon Alley.

If interested, email your resume to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

