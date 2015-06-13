Business Insider is hiring a breaking news editor

Are you always the first person to know when news is breaking around the world? Do you want to keep a global audience informed about current events? Are you obsessed with social media?

If so, you may the perfect candidate for the Breaking News Editor position at Business Insider.

The Breaking News Editor is responsible for following world events and reporting on them in real time across multiple social media platforms and on our website.

He or she will manage a small team of reporters covering major news events, and coordinate their schedules.

The ideal breaking news editor has:

Excellent news judgment and a knack for storytelling

The ability to work at lightning speed

Impeccable writing and editing skills

Management experience

Experience using Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms to break and cover news

This person lives for the thrill of getting faves on Twitter and likes on Instagram and Facebook.

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like the job for you.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.