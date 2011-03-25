Business Insider Is Giving Away THREE Boxee Boxes - Enter To Win

When we featured the Boxee Box on Pipeline a few weeks back, it sold out in record time. If you were one of the many readers who missed the deal, we wanted to give you one more shot (actually three shots) to get your hands on one — for free!



If you’ve ever dreamed about cutting the cord on your cable, this is the product to finally make it happen. Boxee delivers all your online content – TV shows, movies, and music – directly to your HDTV in a way that finally makes sense.

And without a keyboard on your coffee table: Boxee emulates the TV-watching experience all the way down to the remote in your hand. As the guys there like to say, “Using a computer keyboard in the living room is like using a microwave in your car: it might be handy, but it just doesn’t fit.” And the timing couldn’t be better, as Netflix just arrived on the Boxee Box.

Business Insider is offering the chance to win one of THREE brand-new Boxee Boxes to our email subscribers. The sweepstakes runs until April 29, 2011 and on May 4th we will announce the lucky winners. Enter now and good luck!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER >>

Note: You must be a newsletter subscriber to win. So if you have not already subscribed, make sure to choose a newsletter that you’d like to receive before submitting your entry.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.