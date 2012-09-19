Business Insider Gets An iPhone App Overhaul

Just in time for the iPhone 5, Business Insider’s iPhone app has been completely redesigned and rebuilt. It’s a free, fast, and convenient way to read Business Insider on the go.



The new app takes full advantage of the iPhone’s capabilities with offline reading, easy-to-use sharing tools, and fast access to all of the Business Insider verticals. Once you have the new app, you can download the latest content before you head out for your commute, or simply read on the go. You’ll get:

every Business Insider vertical: finance, tech, and more than a dozen others

video, charts, and other multimedia

the full comment stream for each post

slideshows that take advantage of the iPhone’s image display

easily browse stories by swiping through them

ability to email and save articles

ability to share across Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

Android and iPad versions are coming soon.

