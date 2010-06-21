Business Insider iPhone App Is Here!

Business Insider Has Come to the iPhone. Actually, we’ve been optimised for iPhone and mobile browsers for months, but now we have an app of our own for you to download and install.



Designed exclusively for the iPhone, Business Insider’s app takes full advantage of the device’s capabilities by delivering content that you can read offline — plus the ability to join the discussion through comments.

So before you head out for your commute or meeting, install the app and download the latest content. You’ll get:

up-to-date news by industry vertical analysis and commentary that gives you insight into the day’s events comments: read in online or offline mode and write comments while online; ability to email and save articles and more

We’ve got a long list of enhancements planned for v.2 but we’re eager to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think! You can comment on this post or send email feedback to tech [@] businessinsider.com.

Available now in the App Store.

