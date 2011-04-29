Install the new Business Insider iPad app and you’ll see that it takes full advantage of the iPad’s outstanding display capabilities, delivering Business Insider to you faster and in an easy-to-read format so you can get the latest news throughout the day — AND have the ability to join the discussion through comments.



Business Insider iPad app is here

This revised version has an easy-to-use menu to flip between sections.A special thanks to our launch partner, UPS. Discover the new logistics.

Before you head out for your next commute or meeting, install the app and download the latest content. You’ll get:

up-to-date news by industry vertical

analysis and commentary on the day’s events

ability to email and save articles

commenting fully supported

internal web browser to view web content without leaving the app

read content offline

We’ve got a long list of enhancements planned for v.2 but we’re eager to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think! You can comment on this post or send email feedback to tech [@] businessinsider.com.

Available now in the App Store.

