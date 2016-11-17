Business Insider continues international expansion in Italy, Japan, and Africa

Business Insider continues to roll out internationally, building on the 12 editions already live around the globe.

Today, we’re pleased to announce an Italian version of Business Insider, in partnership with the digital division of Gruppo Espresso. Well-known Italian journalist Giovanni Pons will be the Editor-in-Chief of the site, which is based in Milan and scheduled to go live on November 28.

We are also excited to announce our Japan site, to be created in partnership with Mediagene Ltd — which has successfully launched brands such as Gizmodo and Digiday in Japan. The site is expected to go live on the 16th of January.

Additionally, we’re excited to share that we’re close to finalising the first African version of Business Insider. We believe the Business Insider approach to business news — conversation-starting, obsessive, real-time, and social — will find an especially eager audience in a region experiencing such rapid growth and adoption of technology and mobile.

In our view, the best way to quickly scale our brand internationally, while maintaining high journalistic standards, is to enter into licensing agreements with local publishers that “get” the unique Business Insider approach to news. Gruppo Espresso and Mediagene are the ideal partners for Business Insider because they both fully embrace the potential for digital storytelling and lean-in to the constantly evolving ways that content is consumed and shared.

These announcements follow the recent launches of Business Insider Netherlands and Business Insider France in September.

Look for more announcements in 2017, when the Business Insider brand will expand its reach further.

In the meanwhile, here are landing pages for Business Insider Italia and Business Insider Japan.

