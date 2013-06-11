Congratulations To Business Insider's Summer Intern Class Of 2013!

Every summer, we welcome a new class of interns to join the editorial team at Business Insider.



This year, we’re thrilled to have 19 talented young journalists join our team. They’ll be spending the summer helping us build the business news site for the digital generation.

(And yes, all BI interns are paid.)

Amelia Acosta, Dartmouth College [Politics]

Alexandra Mondalek, University of Michigan [Strategy]

Anmargaret Warner, Wake Forest University [Lists & Rankings]

Brian Jones, Columbia University [Military & defence]

Cole Katzter, University of Binghamton [Social Media]

Christina Sterbenz, Syracuse University [Law]

Justin Gmoser, Clarion University of Pennsylvania [Video]

Kyle Russell, UC Berkeley [Tech]

Laura Brothers, Ithaca College [Personal Finance]

Liz O’Connor, Boston College [Lifestyle]

Lynne Guey, University of Florida [Careers]

Melia Robinson, Syracuse University [Entertainment]

Michael Thrasher, Ohio University [Retail]

Peter Jacobs, Cornell University [Colleges]

Philip Johnson, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign [Sports]

Robert Ferris, NYU [Science]

Sam Colt, Kenyon College [Contributors]

Steven Perlberg, Washington University [Markets / Finance]

Steven Tweedie, University of Michigan [Tech]

