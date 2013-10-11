Business Insider Is Hiring An Editorial/Analyst Intern For Our Paid Research Service

BI Intelligence is looking for a paid Editorial/Analyst Intern to join the growing Business Insider Intelligence team.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth analysis and insights on the global tech industry.

We publish newsletters, news notes and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help individual and corporate subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and has expanded from its original focus on mobile to cover additional tech-related topics. Check out BII here.

What’s The Internship?

The ideal intern will have a deep interest in tech news and feel comfortable analysing a wide range of tech-related topics, including social media, the smartphone and tablet hardware and software markets, e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising technology, and mobile payments. The intern will support the research team in data- and writing-related tasks. These will include: creating charts, researching newsletter items, curating and updating data sets, producing graphics, sourcing data, and managing data and document production.

The internship is paid and can be either full-time or part-time (~20 hours weekly). We accept applications from current undergraduate and graduate students. The position is based in our New York City office. No requests to work off-site will be considered. The internship will last three months, with the possibility of renewing for an additional three months.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

A degree or current candidacy for an undergraduate or graduate degree

Some academic background in statistics, calculus, and economics or accounting

The ideal candidate may have previously completed an internship as an analyst, consultant, or reporter.

The intern must have strong Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint skills.

Some background in visual data presentation — creating sophisticated graphics and charts in Excel and PowerPoint — is strongly preferred.

How do I apply?

If interested, please email a short cover letter, 1-2 writing samples, and a resume to Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Thanks in advance.

