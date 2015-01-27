BI Intelligence Is Hiring A Research Associate

We’re hiring a hardworking individual with strong research, writing, and analytical skills to join a growing team of Research Associates at Business Insider Intelligence.

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of the tech industry. We publish newsletters, notes, and in-depth reports, as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and has expanded to cover five verticals — mobile, payments, e-commerce, digital media, and the Internet of Things. Check out BI Intelligence here.

The ideal Research Associate will have a deep interest in tech news and feel comfortable analysing a wide range of tech-related topics related to the above topics. The Research Associate will be responsible for writing a daily newsletter, summarizing the most important new tech trends, stories, and research reports and adding in their own analysis on what developments mean for the industry. In addition, the Research Associate will support the research team in data and research-related tasks, including creating charts and associated written analysis and reaching out to industry professionals.

The candidate will have a combination of solid writing skills and strong analytical capabilities. And, the candidate will have an interest in visual data presentation — charts, graphics, etc.

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you possess:

Ability to quickly sort through masses of data and understand what really matters to professionals and why

Ability to write clearly about data-driven trends, consumer and business-to-business markets, and the larger tech industry

Attention to detail

Diligence and persistence in researching

Ability to work in a team-oriented, fast-paced, and fast-changing environment

Requirements:

A degree of comfort with Excel is required

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills

An interest in data-driven visual storytelling

Internships in market/consumer research, consulting, tech research, or relevant experience in a similar position is helpful but not required

This role offers a great opportunity to straddle the media and research worlds. It’s an excellent way to begin a research/data-oriented writing career and launching a career in the growing tech/digital media industries. When you apply online, please tell us a bit about why you think you’ll be a good fit for the gig. Thanks in advance.

