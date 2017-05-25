Business Insider Intelligence is Hiring an Associate Editor

JOB DESCRIPTION

We’re seeking a motivated associate editor with 1-3 years of work experience to join BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service. If you love words and have a head for numbers, are detailed-oriented, and thrive under deadline pressure, we would love to hear from you.

BI Intelligence delivers must-have insight into digital disruption in the media and tech sectors. If you’ve read market research before, you know it can be long, boring, and full of pointless jargon. We’re the opposite of that. Whether via in-depth reports, daily newsletters, or exclusive data from one of our surveys, we deliver clear, concise, and timely analysis that industry leaders need to make decisions that shape the future of digital.

This is a junior-level editor position. To start, you’ll primarily be tasked with helping to copy edit and publish our research and keeping our production schedule on track. But there’s ample opportunity to advance. Over time, you’ll have the opportunity to grow into a broader role that’s more focused on the big ideas our analysts tackle every day.

Editors play a key role in making our research great. Here are some things the right person for this job will have going for them:

Top-notch attention to detail and knowledge of grammar and AP style

A strong grasp of the logic behind numbers and data

Superb organizational skills to help our team stay on deadline in a fast-paced environment

It should go without saying that you’ve got to have a deep interest in the latest developments in tech to thrive in this role. But because BI Intelligence is a highly collaborative environment, it’s also really important that you have strong communication skills and the ability to work with all different kinds of people. Flexibility and a positive, can-do attitude is also a must, since your responsibilities will grow and change as you gain experience and show your stuff.

This role offers a great opportunity to straddle the media and research worlds. It’s an exciting place to be. Apply here to join us.

