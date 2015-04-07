BI Intelligence is hiring an associate editor

We’re hiring a motivated associate editor with 2-3 years work experience to join

Business Insider Intelligence, our fast-growing paid research service. Great candidates will show attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and a firm grasp of writing and editing principles.

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis on the digital media and tech industry to high-level executives. We publish newsletters, notes, and in-depth reports, as well as an extensive library of charts and data that help subscribers stay on top of key media and tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and has expanded to cover five verticals — mobile, payments, e-commerce, digital media, and the Internet of Things. Check out BI Intelligence here.

The ideal Associate Editor will have 2-3 years of editing and writing experience, a deep interest in digital media and technology subjects, and be comfortable editing a wide range of data-driven research. The Associate Editor will be responsible for editing our range of products for readability and clarity, paying close attention to consistency in data, trends, and argument. The Associate Editor will help keep our editorial calendar updated and on target, and contribute promotional headlines and copy. Additionally, she/he may eventually help conceptualize the framing and structure of research reports and notes, and be called on at times to do more in-depth line editing and rewriting.

The candidate will have a combination of solid writing and editing skills and strong analytical instincts. And the candidate will have an eye for reviewing the presentation of visual data, including charts and graphics.

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you possess:

Strong grasp of the logic behind numbers and data, and enthusiasm for making sure there is consistency in how team members are presenting their research

Ability to edit data-driven writing and graphs for clarity, concision, and readability

Facility at working as both a line editor and copy editor, depending on the assignment

Ability to work in a team-oriented, fast-paced, and fast-changing environment

2-3 years relevant editing and writing experience

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills

This role offers a great opportunity to straddle the media and research worlds. When you

apply online, please tell us a bit about why you think you’ll be a good fit for the job. Thanks in advance.

