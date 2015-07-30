10 breathtaking views of mountains from Business Insider readers

Ahmad Jawed/@ahmadjawed @ahmadjawed captured the Himalayas, which stretch approximately 1,500 miles and pass through India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Bhutan and Nepal.

Last month we announced our first ever Instagram contest, #BIbestviews.

The rules were simple: Submit incredible pictures of spectacular views around the world.

Because we received so many entries, we decided to break down the winners into different categories.

Here, we present the winners in the mountain category. These images have us itching to tie up our hiking boots, grab our camping gear, and start trekking.

Didn’t submit a mountain view? Not to worry, we’ll be releasing more winners in the next few weeks, so keep an eye out. Congratulations to all those selected, and thanks for your submissions!

While visiting the Lofoten Islands in Norway, @yanadelman snapped this gorgeous image of the mountains, which Lofoten is well known for. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yrWKkFuRrf/embed/ Width: 1200px @omallikins went river rafting with the mountains right in view, in Glenorchy, New Zealand. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xim8iGGxhK/embed/ Width: 1200px @galgalkay got some fresh powder on the slopes in St. Anton am Arlberg in New Zealand. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/z6yruGPcm_/embed/ Width: 1200px @rosyshan captures Wyoming's Jackson Lake in Yellowstone National Park with the mountains in the distance. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3UEcX3K8Ew/embed/ Width: 1200px Over in Europe, @marianairig captures a snowy Tatra National Park, in Poland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4XdKBQhHnp/embed/ Width: 1200px While Mammoth Mountain is generally more known for its ski slopes, here @alijardine shares her view while mountain biking down. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vMIIWhgeSg/embed/ Width: 1200px @ahmadjawed explores the Himalayas, which stretch approximately 1,500 miles and pass through India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Bhutan and Nepal. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tjGlixPigW/embed/ Width: 1200px A little rain didn't stop him from taking a hike. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/x1kcCnPimM/embed/ Width: 1200px @ahmadjawed is backpacking through the Pakistani portion of the Himalayas. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/sXOhy3PigA/embed/ Width: 1200px World traveller @alijardine sums it up best in her caption for her Kyoto, Japan, image: 'Yes, this is a real place in this beautiful world.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/17cWpBAeWN/embed/ Width: 1200px

