PHOTOS: We Couldn't Wait For IGNITION To Begin So We Threw A Rooftop Cocktail Party

Photo: Business Insider, William Wei
We couldn’t wait for our third annual IGNITION: Future of Digital conference to begin, so we threw a rooftop cocktail party to hold us over until November 27.With a ton of help and support from location software company Yext, this rooftop summer party on top of the McKittrick Hotel featured an open bar and characters from the acclaimed interactive play “Sleep No More.”
As the days get shorter and the temperatures begin to cool, this was one hell of a way to bid farewell to the summer.
Big thanks to the folks at Yext, who made this rooftop shindig possible. Now let's get this party started...
... while our very own Lara O'Brien laughs as James Rowbotham of Marcum Search is caught on camera mid-bite
Arden Pennell shows off some photos she just took alongside Dean Prissman and Spencer Wang of Credit Suisse
Brian Distelburger of Yext, Randy Brandoff of NetJets, and Barry Silbert of SecondMarket settled for a regular photo instead of cramming into the photo booth
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.