IGNITION: The Photos!

Dina Spector, Jay Yarow
Ignition

Photo: Michael Seto

We just wrapped up our IGNITION: Future Of Media conference. It was a blast!If you couldn’t make it, we missed you! And so did the folks who were here.

Here are some photos from our first day. We’ll have the second day photos up soon.

The breakfast buffet.

Image credit: Michael Seto

Henry Blodget kicks things off.

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar

Michael Lazerow of Buddy Media and Wenda Harris Millard of MediaLink.

Juan Lopez-Valcarcel and Business Insider's Dan Frommer.

Eric Hippeau of The Huffington Post on the left and Todd Larsen of the Dow Jones on the right.

Olaf Olafsson of Time Warner and Dave Morgan of Simulmedia.

Jonah Peretti of BuzzFeed in the middle.

Image credit: Michael Seto

Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray gives his big presentation on the iPad and the iPhone.

David Kirkpatrick, author of The Facebook Effect, on the left. Jacob Brody of VentureBeat on the right.

Kevin Ryan of Gilt Groupe, taking care of business (Insider).

Brian Bedol, Patrick Keane, Dave Morgan

Lunch break!

Linda Gridley, president and CEO of Gridley Company, speaking at a Lunch Seminar

Chris Dixon of Hunch.

Gordon Crovitz (left) and friends

Patrick Keane (left)

Stacy and Terry

Coffee break!

Dan Frommer cranking in the foreground with Gene Munster in the background, Program Director Arden Pennell on the right

There's VC David Pakman in the centre, Tom Phillips, CEO of Media6Degrees, on the right

Avner Ronen, Jim Lanzone, and Brian Bedol

Sarah Chubb, president of Conde Nast Digital.

Kevin Krim, head global head of Bloomberg's web properties.

Thank you to our sponsors

AdMeld

ADTECH

Belvedere Vodka

Cooley

Edelman

Gridley

Operative

Quantcast

the Rubicon Project

The Talener Group

TicketLeap

Tremor Media

TriNet

