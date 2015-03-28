Business Insider is hiring an Ideas Reporter

Are you curious to know why people flourish or fail? Do you want to know where society is going? When something weird happens on the Internet, do you demand to know

why?

If you answered yes to those questions, then you’d probably flourish as an Ideas Reporter for Business Insider.

It’s basically a nerd dream come true.

It will be your job to find the most fascinating angles on humanity’s attempts to understand itself, pulling in the news from the social sciences, urbanism, identity politics and beyond — then serving it up to millions of readers.

To do that, you’ll be called on to deliver quick aggregated posts, pen provocative essays, and report out feature stories.

To get the gig, you’ll need:

• Broad intellectual interests • A love of the news • An eye for what pops on the social web • The ability to make complex ideas easy to understand • About two years worth of journalism experience

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if interested, and please specify why you want to cover Ideas.

The position is full-time in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

