Business Insider is hiring a VP of Subscription Marketing

Business Insider is seeking a VP of Subscription Marketing to lead its subscription marketing team. Our ideal candidate is an expert in direct marketing in multiple channels, including email, paid and organic programs, lead gen, SEO, social, display and more, and is highly skilled in building and executing successful acquisition strategies.

Focused on driving subscription business, the successful candidate will be responsible for driving revenues in three key areas:

BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium disruptive tech research arm

IGNITION ticket sales, Business Insider’s flagship event series

BI Prime, Business Insider’s consumer offering

Reporting to the EVP of Subscriptions & Events, the VP of Subscription Marketing will be on the cutting edge of the latest tools and technologies, working closely with BI’s research, operations, product and development teams to introduce new systems and streamline existing systems to make them more effective.

In this role, you’ll:

Develop and execute innovative, creative and effective marketing strategies that increase usage of Business Insider’s subscription services

Develop and manage paid and organic marketing programs (paid search, SEO, Facebook, display, among others) for BI subscription services

Evaluate and develop relationships with existing and new platforms, partners and vendors; review, recommend, and manage tools, services, and vendors (GA, Sailthru, Salesforce, ecwid, Formstack, etc)

Extend and manage email marketing initiatives from a high-level strategic perspective for the company and specifically drive subscription growth via the email marketing channel and drive free newsletter list growth & engagement

Build an ongoing creative & copy database of both semi-evergreen and timely/topical direct-response driven email marketing assets (both offer-driven and product-driven messaging) –> in initial stages, this requires a significant amount of writing of copy

Drive significant email database growth by establishing lead-gen processes and other list-building processes

Develop and deliver regular and ongoing reports on program performance

Develop and execute fully choreographed & dynamic user experiences that drive them through a complete customer journey from awareness –> consideration –> preference –> action –> loyalty –> retention/reengagement

Lead a high-performing team of digitally-savvy marketers to support the strategic goals of the subscription business. Hire/train as needs dictate

Assure consistent customer processes and creative look-and-feel for all retail-facing subscription marketing initiatives

We’re looking for leaders who have:

10 years of experience leading a subscription marketing effort. Research/data marketing experience preferred

A track record of designing and executing successful lead gen and conversion campaigns utilising email, paid search, SEO and social tools.

Fluency in cutting edge marketing technologies including Salesforce, Google Analytics and email service providers. Sailthru experience a big plus

Demonstrated success managing, motivating and growing a hard driving team of email and content marketers, copywriters and designers

Ability to work closely with Product and Technology teams to execute growth roadmap and solve problems

Sound like the perfect role for you? Apply online and tell us a bit about yourself.

